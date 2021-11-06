Chelsea Girls 19th at D2 State Cross Country Finals

With just one senior on the squad, the Chelsea girls’ cross country team had a strong showing by placing 19th at the Division 2 state finals Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with 467 points in the race that was won by East Grand Rapids

Kate Gaiser, the lone senior on the squad, finished 120th

out of 254 runners with a time of 20:38.53.

Trilian Krug led the Bulldogs with a 116th place finish in 20:35.77, while Natalia DeMea was 147th in 20:54.26.

Lauren Thompson was 164th in 21:07.53, Audra Guthre 178th in 21:17.48, Julia Kause 219th in 22:00.30, and Brooke Matusik 234th in 22:33.10.

Photos by Mike Williamson