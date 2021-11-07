Chelsea District Library is Looking for Preschool Programs

From CDL

Do you run or staff a local preschool or pre-kindergarten program?

If so, please consider participating in the library’s first-ever Preschool Expo, taking place on February 5, 2022. The event aims to bring together local licensed preschool programs so that parents can gather information and ask questions before spring registration begins.

To participate or find out more information, contact Jessica Zubik, Youth & Teen Librarian, at jzubik@chelseadistrictlibrary.org or 734-475-8732, ext. 208.

The deadline for participants is December 15.

