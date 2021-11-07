Chelsea State Bank Welcomes Cavanaugh, Announces Promotions

From CSB

Chelsea State Bank welcomes Angela Cavanaugh as Senior Credit Analyst and announces the promotions of Carie Tillman to Branch Manager of the Dexter Banking Center, Alex Smith to Electronic Banking Solutions Specialist, and Kellie Steele as Risk Mitigation Specialist.

“I am very pleased to welcome Angie to our Chelsea State Bank team and announce the promotions of Carie, Alex, and Kellie,” said Chelsea State Bank President and CEO Joanne Rau. “As Chelsea State Bank continues to grow, it is essential that we continue to focus on providing exceptional customer service, making technology enhancements, implementing fraud mitigation tools, and creating a workplace culture where employees have an opportunity to learn, grow and thrive in their careers.”

Angela Cavanaugh

Angela (Angie) Cavanaugh joins Chelsea State Bank as a Senior Credit Analyst. Cavanaugh has over 30-years of banking experience including real estate management, operations, credit analysis, residential and commercial lending. She began her career with Ann Arbor Commerce Bank and has worked at several other banks as a Credit Analyst and Commercial Loan Officer. Most recently, she was Real Estate Manager with First National Bank of Howell.

Cavanaugh has her Bachelor of Business Administration and Finance and an Associate of Science in Business Administration, Accounting from Cleary College in Ann Arbor. Cavanaugh and her family reside in Chelsea.

Carie Tillman is promoted to Branch Manager of the Dexter Banking Center. Tillman began her career at Chelsea State Bank as a Customer Service Representative in 2020. Prior to joining the Bank, Tillman was in marketing and business development with an Ann Arbor-based physical therapy company for eight years.

Carie Tillman

Tillman has her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Tillman and her family reside in Gregory.

Alex Smith is promoted to Electronic Banking Solutions Specialist. He began his career at Chelsea State Bank nearly 9 years ago. He joined the bank as Assistant Network Administrator and moved into Loan Operations and most recently as a Credit Analyst.

Alex Smith

Prior to joining Chelsea State Bank Smith worked at Raymond James and Miller Canfield, respectively.

Smith has his Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration from Cleary College in Ann Arbor. He also received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti. Smith and his family reside in Pinckney.

Kellie Steele is promoted to Risk Mitigation Specialist. She began her career with Chelsea State Bank 15 years ago as a Drive-Thru Teller and progressed to Customer Service Representative and to her most recent position as Operations Clerk in the Bookkeeping Department.

Steele has an Associate of Science in Accounting from Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor. She also has her Certified Nursing Assistant Certificate. Steele and her family reside in Grass Lake.

