Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive Claims SEC White Title

It had been a quarter century since someone other then Dexter sat atop the conference standings and Saturday the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team became the first different SEC White champion since 1996 after winning the league Finals at Jackson.

With the much larger Dreadnaughts moving to the SEC Red this season for the first time in a long time the league title was up for grabs and the Bulldogs came out on top with an undefeated dual meet season and winning the White Finals.

The Bulldogs are fielding their largest team in recent years and ran away at the finals with 571 points. Jackson was second with 427 and Tecumseh third with 389.

The Bulldogs picked up four first place finishes led by three by Bella Turner.

Chelsea swim and dive coach Andrew Thomson talks to Bella Turner before she wins the 200 free title Photo by Dawn Miller

Turner was the White champion in the 100 and 200 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay along with Amanda Dosey, Paiton Doyle, and Chelsea Paddock.

Riley Monahan was the league champion in the 500 free for the Bulldogs other win and was second in the 200 free.

Dosey had a big day with a second-place finish in diving and the 50 free along with the first-place finish in the 200 free relay. She was also part of the 200-medley relay along with Keygan Monahan, R. Monahan, and C. Paddock that finished third.

Amanda Dosey earned second-place finishes in diving and the 50 free and was part of the winning 200-free relay. Photo by Dawn Miller

Keygan Monahan finished third in the 200 IM, fifth in the 100 back and qualified for the state finals with the 400 free relay team that finished second along with Turner, Doyle, and R. Monahan.

Third-place finishes went to Doyle in the 50 free and Tallulah Gorby diving. C. Paddock was fourth in the 200 IM and Doyle fourth in the 100 free, while Amelia Christie was fourth in the 100-breast and fifth in the 200 IM, Gorby sixth in the 100 free, and Barston sixth in the 100-breast.

Hayley Hopkins earned seventh place finishes in the 50 free and 100 back, while Emma Zachrich, Gabriella Burgess, Sydney Barston, and Christie were seventh in the 200-medley relay, Gabriella Burgess seventh in the 100-breast and C. Paddock seventh in diving.

The Bulldogs and coaches take their celebratory dive into the pool after claiming the SEC White title. Photo by Dawn Miller

C. Paddock was eighth in the 100 butterfly and Amelia O’Rourke eighth in the 50 free. Ninth-pace finishes went to O’Rourke in the 100 free and the 200 free relay team of Hopkins, Barston, Gorby, and O’Rourke, Kierra Crawley in the 500-free, and the 400-free relay of Hopkins, Tallulah, Zachrich, and O’Rourke. Clara Johnson was 10th in the 100-butterfly, Lily Snyder 10th in the 100-breast, Sofia DeMea 10th in the 500 free, and Zachrich tenth in the 100 back. Barston was 11th in the 100 butterfly and DeMea 11th in the 100 back and Fiona Stoker 12th

in the 100 butterfly and Remi Kint 13th in the 500 free

The Chelsea divers will take part in the D3 Regional at St. Johns Thursday night and the team will compete in the state finals at Calvin College November 19 and 20.

Photos by Dawn Miller



