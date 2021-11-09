CPD Weekly Report 11-09-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-2073

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: November 3, 2021

Time: 10:53 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of a possible breaking and entering complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that a patron from a neighboring business had come to the front desk and reported that a male subject was observed breaking a window to the building.

The complainant stated that just prior to being told this, she had witnessed a male subject matching the same description come into the business and bang on a room door multiple times while appearing to have a conversation with someone in the room. The witness had relayed that the suspect had left the area in a red pickup truck. After speaking with the complainant, the officer made contact with the occupant of the room and she stated that her ex-boyfriend had somehow found out where she was staying and had shown up trying to get inside of her room.

The victim stated that she spoke with him for a short time through the door and the ex-boyfriend left and walked around to her ground-level window and opened the window and partially stepped into her room. The victim stated that she saw him entering the room. The victim stated that as he had one leg and most of his upper body in the room, she pushed him out of the window and locked and secured the window.

The suspect, identified as a 33-year-old Chelsea man then began banging on the window causing one of the panes of glass from the double pane window to break. The suspect then left the area in his vehicle. After several attempts and multiple days later, the suspect contacted the Chelsea Police Department at our request and denied any knowledge of the incident in question. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential authorization for criminal charges.

#####

Incident #: 21-2074

Location: 400 block of Garfield St.

Date: November 2, 2021

Time: 5:12 pm

INFORMATION: The Chelsea Police Department took a telephone call regarding a fraud/swindle that had taken place on November 2, 2021, at an unknown time earlier in the day. The complainant had received information from a relative of the victim that two male subjects driving a white pickup truck had approached the victim and told him they would seal his driveway for $125 cash. The victim provided the suspects with the money and shortly after receiving the cash the suspects left without performing any work on the victim’s driveway. At the time of the complaint, there was no further information available on the identity of the suspects.