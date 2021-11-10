St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Receives 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea today announced that it has been named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, a national leader in health care consumer and workforce engagement. Press Ganey recognized St. Joe's Chelsea as a top-performing health care organization, ranking the hospital within the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for Patient Experience in Outpatient Services.

"We pride ourselves on the delivery of a high-quality, community-hospital experience, supported by a growing medical staff and advanced capabilities and technologies usually reserved for larger medical facilities in urban areas," said Nancy Graebner-Sundling, president of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. "We are pleased to be recognized once again as a leading national hospital and are grateful to our community for entrusting us with their care."

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® is a preeminent, competitive achievement for leading health care organizations. Presented annually, the award applauds hospitals and health systems that consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients.

“Press Ganey is honored to recognize St. Joe's Chelsea as one of the nation’s leaders for Patient Experience in Outpatient Services,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer of Press Ganey. “This award reflects an unwavering commitment to the patient's experience throughout unimaginable challenges. We are humbled by St. Joe's Chelsea's incredible efforts, and their ability to adapt to imperatives of COVID-19 on top of the increasing demand for consumerism in healthcare.”

