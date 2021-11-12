Chelsea MI
11-12-2021 12:55pm

Weekly Road Work Nov 15-21

The dry weather has really allowed us to get out and get a lot of our unpaved roads graded, like Waterloo Rd in Lyndon Township (pictured above). We are trying to get to as many unpaved roads as we can before winter sets in.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 11 - Nov. 19 (extended)
Northfield Intersection of Main St and Barker Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Nov. 9 - 19
Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Dec. 17
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure Nov. 7 - 19
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure Nov. 7 - 19
Saline Macon Rd between Huntington Dr and Saline City limits Two-way traffic maintained over one lane with temporary traffic signal Oct. 5 - mid Nov.
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - Nov. 19 (extended)
Scio Little Lake Dr between Eagle Pointe Dr and Parkland Plaza Road closure Nov. 15 - 24
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane, road, and ramp closures Roadwork: June - Nov., traffic signal work to follow after
Ypsilanti Intersection of Wiard Rd and Tyler Rd Intermittent lane closure Late Oct. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Nash Ave between Tyler Rd and Service Dr Intermittent lane closure Nov. 9 - Dec. 4
Ypsilanti Various locations along Grove Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Nov. 9 - 19
