11-12-2021 12:55pm
Weekly Road Work Nov 15-21
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Northfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Oct. 11 - Nov. 19 (extended)
|Northfield
|Intersection of Main St and Barker Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Nov. 9 - 19
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 9 - Dec. 17
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Nov. 7 - 19
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Nov. 7 - 19
|Saline
|Macon Rd between Huntington Dr and Saline City limits
|Two-way traffic maintained over one lane with temporary traffic signal
|Oct. 5 - mid Nov.
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - Nov. 19 (extended)
|Scio
|Little Lake Dr between Eagle Pointe Dr and Parkland Plaza
|Road closure
|Nov. 15 - 24
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane, road, and ramp closures
|Roadwork: June - Nov., traffic signal work to follow after
|Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Wiard Rd and Tyler Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Late Oct. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Nash Ave between Tyler Rd and Service Dr
|Intermittent lane closure
|Nov. 9 - Dec. 4
|Ypsilanti
|Various locations along Grove Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Nov. 9 - 19