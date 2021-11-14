St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Recognized with an ‘A’ Safety Grade

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, a joint venture hospital between Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and University of Michigan Health, announced today that it has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes achievement in protecting patients from harm and error within each respective hospital.

"Here in Chelsea we have maintained very high patient safety standards, which is a reflection of our colleagues' uncompromising belief that every patient should be treated like family," said Nancy Graebner-Sundling, president of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. "Among the core values that help guide our mission, not only do we honor the sacredness and dignity of every person, but we also embrace a culture that prevents harm and nurtures a healing, safe environment for all."

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which communities served by St. Joe's Chelsea should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of St. Joe's Chelsea for their commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

Three additional Trinity Health Michigan hospitals were also recognized. St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, each received “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for fall 2021.

To see full hospital grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, please visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

###

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea (SJMC) is a not-for-profit joint venture hospital, whose partners are Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, a member of national Catholic health care system Trinity Health based in Livonia, Mich., and Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan. Founded in 1970, SJMC is nationally recognized for both quality of care and patient satisfaction by national ranking organization Press Ganey, and is accredited by the Joint Commission. SJMC employs more than 1,200 individuals with a medical staff of approximately 700 physicians. Key services include robust medical and surgical service lines, eight operating rooms, a 24-hour emergency department and senior emergency room, a state-of-the-art cancer center, a physical medicine and rehabilitation department, a comprehensive head pain treatment unit and behavioral health services.

For additional information about SJMC, please visit www.stjoeschelsea.org.