Border to Border Trail Updates

By Kristin Warzyniec

Chelsea-Stockbridge Connection

Supported by the recent MEDC Chelsea Connection Campaign, construction of a 1.1 mile segment is underway from Werkner Road to Timbertown and Veteran’s Park. This segment will complete the connection into downtown Chelsea and is anticipated to be complete spring/summer of 2022.

Dexter-Chelsea Connection

Paving continues on a 1.6 mile trail section between Dancer Road and Wylie Road as we work toward completing the connection between Chelsea and Dexter. Completion on this segment of trail is scheduled for late 2021.

Ann Arbor-Dexter Connection

Construction was initiated this spring on a one mile segment from Zeeb Road to Delhi Metropark which will also include the fourth B2B bridge over the Huron River. All project elements within local control were completed last March and the required permit approvals came through in early May. A final letter of approval from a federal agency is needed prior to the project going out to bid, which is what caused the delays we have seen in 2021. The goal is to have the contract in place this winter with the contractor working toward completing the job, including Bridge #4, next summer. We hope to celebrate the segment opening in Fall 2022.

Ann Arbor

The Gallup Park Trail reconstruction project began in August 2021. Repairs are being made on a one mile trail section from the Mitchell Field Bridge to the Gallup Park Bridge. Improvements to the trail will include replacing the existing asphalt surface with a new concrete surface, widening the path to 10 feet and updating site furnishings. This trail project is scheduled to be completed mid-November 2021.

Ypsilanti

In Ypsilanti, the improvement project is nearing completion along Grove Road and on the I-94 overpass where the sidewalk has been widened. Completion of this work is anticipated to be this fall.

Images courtesy of Washtenaw Co Parks & Recreation