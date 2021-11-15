Be a Helping Hand this Holiday Season for Homeless Teens

The Chelsea District Library (CDL) would like to welcome the community to participate in the Helping Hands Teen Supply Drive this December and January. This year, the library is partnering with Ozone House, a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving Washtenaw County, to help homeless teens. Members of the Chelsea community can donate full-sized, unopened items (please no trial or hotel bottles) in the CDL lobby during library open hours starting December 1 and ending January 3; look for the colorfully-wrapped donation boxes.

“This year, we’re expanding the scope of our annual hygiene drive to better serve the needs of homeless teens,” says Teen librarian Stacey Comfort. “To help Ozone House, we’re asking for a variety of items, from hair products to diapers, to supply the community with necessary hygiene, school, and personal supplies.”

A complete list of items needed is available at this link: https://bit.ly/HelpingHandsList

While the holiday season is joyous for many kids and teens, for those with housing insecurity, it can be a period of anxiety. The Helping Hands Teen Supply Drive aims to eliminate anxiety surrounding personal care by collecting a variety of supplies from hygiene items (shampoo, body wash, African-American hair products) to cleaning supplies (disinfectant wipes, paper towels, laundry, and dishwasher pods) and will directly benefit Ozone House in its ongoing mission and the teens in our communities that they serve.

#####

About Ozone House: Helping homeless teens since 1969, Ozone House is dedicated to helping young people lead safe, healthy, and productive lives through intensive intervention and prevention services.

About Us: Chelsea District Library is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources. The Library currently serves 15,010 residents in the Chelsea area including the City of Chelsea plus Dexter, Lima, Lyndon and Sylvan townships. More than 16,000 individuals visit the Library each month. For more information visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.