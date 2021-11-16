Owners of LaJument Hope To "Stirrup" Business With Trunk Show

Chelsea’s very own equestrian store, La Jument, is now well established and will be hosting a trunk show to help launch a new line of equestrian products on November 20, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. But how well is the store going and what will be happening at the trunk show? The Sun Times-News found out in this exclusive interview with co-owner Jordan Knepper.

The Sun Times

News: How is life doing business in Chelsea so far?

Jordan Knepper: It’s great. The community is really supportive. I think we’re adjusting to the community needs and people are finding out about us.

TSTN: Why did you choose Chelsea?

Knepper: Several reasons. I think there’s a need in the community. Number two, I think the number of horse people in the community are quite high and number three, we just enjoy the area.

TSTN: What are some things available in your store that people would have a hard time finding elsewhere?

Knepper: We carry a lot of exclusive lines, from Italy in particular, that we’re the exclusive retailer for in Michigan. Equineline, Vestrum, and Callidaie; which we’re having a trunk show for this weekend.

TSTN: What are some things that people who are just getting into equestrian sports can find to start with?

Knepper: Safety is the big thing when you’re getting started. Those [safety] things are good boots and a helmet; and we have good ranges of those, from beginner to professional.

TSTN: You’re having a trunk show on November 20, can you tell us about that?

Knepper: Callidaie’s founder, Harriet Posner, is coming to join us for her season launch of some really nice sweaters and riding apparel. I think what’s nice about this is that she is the official sponsor of major league jumping; the professional showing in the United States. Her brand is all made in California. It is high fashion and high function. It’s not just for the ridders. She has some fashion show level jackets; some beautiful sweaters and some great riding apparel, so there’s something great for everyone.