Chamber’s Cookies, Cocoa, and Cash Raffle Coming Soon

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The community of Chelsea knows how to have fun at Christmas. December is stuffed with fun events for all ages in “Hometown Holiday” organized by the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.

Of the many events is the holiday raffle. This year, the fundraiser has been reorganized to include a benefit for the community.

“Every year, the Chamber has done a raffle as a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce and all the things we do in the community,” says Terris Ahrens, Director for the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce. “This year, we’ve planned it to go beyond raising money for the Chamber and doing something for the community.”

The Chamber has organized a 40/30/30 raffle. Forty percent of the pot goes to the winner whose name gets drawn. Thirty percent goes to support Chamber programming. The added benefit this year is that the other 30% goes to a Chelsea High School graduate in the form of a skilled trade scholarship.

The drawing will be held on December 10, 5:00 pm at the Palmer Automotive Visitor Center downtown. Everyone will be treated to a cup of hot cocoa and some delicious holiday cookies.

The raffle supports the Chamber’s mission “to work with any and all businesses towards the common goal of maintaining Chelsea as the premier place to live, work and recreate.”

“There’s something for just about everyone in this raffle,” says Ahrens. “If you like to gamble, let’s get you a ticket. If you want to support the Chamber, let’s get you a ticket. If neither of those does it for you, let’s get a high school grad a scholarship.”

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased by emailing Ahrens at terris@chelseamich.com

The Cookies, Cocoa, and Cash raffle is part of Chelsea’s Hometown Holidays. For more information on the celebration featuring more than 30 events, visit chelseamich.com