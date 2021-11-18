Chelsea Taking Applications to Fill Council Vacancy

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The City of Chelsea has an open council seat that it is working to fill.

“With the election of Councilmember Pacheco to Mayor Pacheco, we do have a vacancy that was created,” explained City Manager John Hanifan. “So, there is a need to fill that term, and that term will be for the next few years and expire in November of 2023.”

Key dates in the process are listed in the City memo below.

“This maps as closely as possible the last four times we’ve had to appoint a council member,” added Hanifan referring to the memo.

Interested candidates can apply using the process posted on the City’s website at https://www.city-chelsea.org/

The application period is now open. An informational meeting is scheduled for December 13 for interested candidates. The application period closes a week later on December 20.

Photo: Doug Marrin