Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive has High Hopes at D3 State Finals

Coming off the high of winning its first SEC White title in 25 years, the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team has its sights set on bigger things at the Division 3 state finals at Calvin College Friday and Saturday.

The Bulldogs will have eight athletes competing at the finals led by Riley Monahan, Bella Turner, and Amanda Dosey in four events each.

Riley Monahan will be competing in foru events at the State Finals. Photo by Dawn McCann

Turner will be shooting for another finish like last season in which she reached the medal stand including All-State 5th place finishes in the 50 and 100 free races. She will be seeded fourth in the 100 free and 10th in the 50 free and will be part of the 200 and 400 free relay teams.

Amanda Dosey will be taking part in diving, the 50 free, and both the 200 and 400 free relays. Photo by Dawn McCann

Monahan will be going for another medal in the 500 free where she is seeded 10th and is seeded 17th in the 200 free. She will also be part of the 200 and 400 free relays.

Along with being part of the 200 and 400 free relays, Dosey is seeded 15th in diving and will compete in the 50 free.

Bella Turner will be gunning for All-State finishes in the 50 free and 100 free races. Photo by Dawn McCann

Tallulah Gorby will be competing in diving, Paiton Doyle and Chelsea Paddock in the 200 and 400 free relays, Hayley Hopkins 200 free relay, and Keygan Monahan the 400 free relay.