Chelsea MI
11-19-2021 5:07am

Weekly Road Work, November 22-28

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Dec. 17
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure Nov. 7 - Dec. 4 (extended)
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure Nov. 7 - Dec. 4 (extended)
Saline Macon Rd between Huntington Dr and Saline City limits Two-way traffic maintained over one lane with temporary traffic signal Oct. 5 - mid Nov.
Scio Little Lake Dr between Eagle Pointe Dr and Parkland Plaza Road closure Nov. 15 - 24
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane, road, and ramp closures Roadwork: June - Nov., traffic signal work to follow after
Ypsilanti Intersection of Wiard Rd and Tyler Rd Intermittent lane closure Late Oct. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Nash Ave between Tyler Rd and Service Dr Intermittent lane closure Nov. 9 - Dec. 4
