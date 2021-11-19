Chelsea Police Report, October 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth submitted his report for October 2021 to the City Council at its November 15, 2021 meeting.

During October, officers responded to 251 calls for police service. This is up from 211 a year ago for a 19% increase. YTD calls are 2,045, down from 2,363 for the same period last year for a 13.5% decrease.

“Some of the significant cases include one domestic violence, two stalking/intimidation by computer, two larceny, and two frauds,” said Chief Toth.

Other activities included Chief Toth presenting at Silver Maples on frauds and scams to the residents and staff. On December 1, officers will participate in Shop with a Cop at Meijer’s on Jackson Avenue. The new Axion body camera systems are being deployed. Officers are currently training and being tested on new taser deployment.

Of the CPD’s 61 cases, four have been closed, three are at the prosecutor’s office, three are waiting on lab analysis, and 51 remain open.

A link to the complete call log can be found at the end of this article.

Calls broken down by category