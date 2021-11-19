FSAS Gearing Up For Giving Tuesday

The giving season has long followed Thanksgiving and there are always more ways than one to help people in your community. One way to help Saline Area Schools students is to participate in Giving Tuesday, where the Foundation for Saline Area Schools will be accepting donations. Giving Tuesday will take place on November 30.

“It just continues our fundraising throughout the year, to help us raise money to support teaching, building, district partnership and student led grants. It’s a wonderful tool and a wonderful way … to raise funds,” FSAS Executive Director Annherst Kreitz said. “For Giving Tuesday, we have increased each year. … I think it would be wonderful to always out-give last year.”

The Foundation funds grants to help students and programs throughout the SAS. The foundation relies mostly on donations from community members to help financially reinforce students and school projects.

Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 as a non-profit that coordinates resources and knowledge to non-profits around the world. The Giving Tuesday model is used to help charities and non-profits big and small.

“All fundraising activities and the funds raised on Giving Tuesday are directed by each participating nonprofit organization and processed by the giving platform of their choice. All money raised on Giving Tuesday goes to the nonprofit or community organization that solicited the funds. Giving Tuesday does not collect any fees,” Giving Tuesday Chief Communications Officer Caryn Stein said in an email.

Donations have already started coming in. Anyone interested in supporting the FSAS can submit donations either through the FSAS website or at P.O. box five at the Saline post office. You can donate at any time of the year, but Kreitz said that she is focusing on building up support for Giving Tuesday.

Image Credit: Foundation for Saline Area Schools.