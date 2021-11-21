Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive 14th at D3 Finals

While it wasn’t the top 10 finish they had hoped for the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team still had a strong 14th place finish at the Division 3 state finals at Calvin College Saturday.

Led by three All-State finishes by Bella Turner the Bulldogs scored 57 points in the meet that was dominated by East Grand Rapids with 444.

Turner improved two school records that she already owned on her way to All-State finishes in individual events. She finished 6th

in the 50 free to reach the podium. Her qualifying time was slightly faster in 23.95 to improve on her school record. She also finished 6th in the 100 free to reach the medal stand with a school record time of 52.78.

She teamed with Amanda Dosey, Paiton Doyle, and Chelsea Paddock to finish 7th in the 200-free relay.

Dosey also reached the medal stand with a 13th

place finish in diving.

Tallulah Gorby joined Dosey on the diving medal stand with a 14th place finish.

The 400-free relay team was disqualified for a false start and did not place.

Riley Monahan just missed qualifying for Saturday’s finals by finishing 18th in the 200-free and 17th in the 500 free, while Dosey was 24th in the 50-free.