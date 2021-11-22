FSAS Gets $100,000 Donation

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools received a great shot in the arm for its finances upon receiving a $100,000 donation from the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust. This Connecticut-based non-profit is part of the will of its late namesake; supporting the charitable works of educational, ambulance, and artistic efforts.

“That donation is a lead donation and [the FSAS] are looking for further support,” Dick Orenstien, the trust’s trustee, said in an interview by phone.

Orenstien, a University of Michigan alumnus, agreed to donate the money at the suggestion of Saline parent Trisha Langkos, according to FSAS. She has been a friend of Orenstien for years and wrote the formal proposal to make the grant.

“To say I’m overjoyed is an understatement,” FSAS Executive Director Annherst Kreitz said in a press release. “This is one of the largest gifts that FSAS has ever received since its inception in 1987 and largest we have received since I’ve been executive director. Thanks to Trisha’s wonderful ideas, Dick’s willingness to contribute, and Daniel Offutt’s remarkable philanthropic spirit, numerous Saline students will benefit for many years to come. The Foundation is deeply appreciative.”

Daniel Offutt was an entrepreneur and philanthropist in Weston, Connecticut. He passed away about five years ago. The charity that Orenstien runs was set up in his will.

Image Credit: Dick Orenstien. Dick Orenstien is standing in the headline photo & Dan Offutt is sitting.