Chelsea Field Hockey star seizes the chance to compete and learn in the Big 10

Signing to play field hockey at Indiana University is a dream come true for Chelsea High School senior Nina Faupel.

The Sun Times News followed up with her about this big decision, which she has worked much of her life in achieving.

“It is a surreal feeling to finally be signed,” she said. “I’ve played field hockey since third grade and watched Big 10 teams play on Michigan’s field since I can remember and playing for a team like Indiana has always been my dream. I am so excited and grateful to become a Hoosier.”

Faupel has had a successful high school career that’s included being selected as a Michigan High School Field Hockey Association Dream Team Goaltender, First Team Division 2 All-State, Academic All-State and All-SEC.

She also saw success at the national level while competing through the USA Field Hockey pipeline since early middle school where she’s been to individual nationals for five years in a row, the National Club Championship twice with Pinnacle, and in 2019 she competed in the Junior Olympics.

In thinking about the hard work and commitment it’s taken to get to this point, she said she’s very grateful and excited to sign to play field hockey at Indiana.

Its great campus and the chance for a Big 10 academic and athletic experience played a big part in her decision.

She said the team was very welcoming and she loves the competitive environment. For her, the IU program has grown so much even over this past year that she’s excited to be able to contribute to another successful season in the Big 10.

In the end, picking the school was an easy choice for her.

“This wasn’t a tough choice for me,” she said. “Indiana wasn’t necessarily on my radar until I had my first phone call with Coach Bashore, but after that call I knew it was meant to be.”

Like she said, the journey to IU started years ago and along the way she’s had help, on and off the field.

“My family has given so much to me,” she said. “My mom especially has made so much time to travel across the country and the world for me to have an incredible athletic experience and I’m so grateful for her and my family’s support. I’m also so grateful for my school and club teammates who shaped me into the player I am.”

Her club coach Nancy Cox, from Pinnacle Field Hockey, also played a big part in her development.

“She has given me the opportunity to grow as a young woman and became the athlete I am today,” she said. “What Nancy has done for field hockey in the state of Michigan and for countless other young athletes like me, is something really special and I am so proud to say I come from Pinnacle Field Hockey.”

She also gives a special thanks to her high school teammates.

“I made so many memories with my Chelsea teammates that I will take with me to college,” she said. “I learned a lot about the importance of working hard, but also having fun while playing.”

Nina Faupel playing goaltender for Chelsea. photo by Mike Williamson