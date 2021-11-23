Annual Holiday "Toys for Tots & Teens" Drive Underway in Chelsea

Palmer Auto Service is collecting donations of gift cards and new unwrapped toys for the annual ‘Toys for Tots and Teens’ toy drive during Hometown Holiday. The smallest gift can mean the world to a child or teen who needs help.

The toys and gift cards are taken to Faith in Action (FIA) in Chelsea and distributed to area children. Donations of Gift cards can be dropped in Palmer’s secure key drop box and new unwrapped toys can be placed inside a contactless ‘Collection Box’ outside of Palmer Auto Service located at 222 South Main Street.

“The history of the community addressing needs through Faith in Action, and the creative solution set up by the Palmer family through Toys for Tots and Teens is a wonderful way for all of us to come together to show that we care about our neighbors who might be struggling during this otherwise festive season,” said Sheri Montoye, Director of FIA,

“The clients and families of Faith in Action are genuinely moved by the support we are able to offer during the holiday season as a result of your kind and generous toy donations. Anything extra that we received is shared with area social workers to assist additional families and households who are facing personal challenges,” said Montoye.

Suzie Palmer Weber, started the program in 1988 when she reached out to Chelsea Schools, Chelsea Milling Company (Jiffy Mixes) employees, and the surrounding community to help fulfill the needs of local youth during the holidays. Several local businesses, service organizations, and school classrooms continue to conduct collection drives as part of the Hometown Holiday Toys for Tots and Teens. To read more about the program’s history visit www.palmerautoservice.net/toys-for-tots-and-teens.

“We are honored to be a part of this Chelsea tradition and to help give back to our neighbors and friends during the holiday season,” said Bob Mock, owner of Palmer Auto Service.

Toy donations will be delivered to Faith In Action at noon on Dec. 14. Toys for Tots and Teens also accepts monetary donations, which are used to purchase local businesses gift cards.

For more information about Faith In Action services, visit https://www.faithinaction1.org. For questions about the Toys for Tots and Teens Toy Drive, please phone Stephanie Heim at Palmer Auto Service, (734) 475-1301.