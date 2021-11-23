Youth & Teens Winter Reading Challenge at the Dexter District Library

This December, the Dexter District Library is offering a Winter Break Reading Challenge for Youth and Teens of all ages. Registration for the Winter Break Reading Challenge is only available online via the Beanstack app and begins on December 1. Go to dexter.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app on your mobile device.

Keep kids engaged with reading and writing in fun ways during their winter break by completing a variety of reading challenges on Beanstack. Complete at least 10 activity badges to be eligible for a prize. There is no particular order and the challenges are “stackable”, meaning it’s possible to complete more than one activity at a time. If your child completes at least 10 Activity Badges, they are eligible to receive a prize. Stop by the Youth Reference desk of the Dexter District Library during the month of January to collect your small, surprise reward.

For more information, stop by the Library and pick up the Winter Break Reading Challenge brochure or visit our website at www.dexter.lib.mi.us.