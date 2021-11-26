11-26-2021 5:37am
Weekly Road Work, Nov 29 - Dec 5
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 9 - Dec. 17
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Nov. 7 - Dec. 4 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Nov. 7 - Dec. 4 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Ellsworth Rd and Lohr Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Nov. 29 - Dec. 10
|Salem
|7 Mile Rd between Chubb Rd and Napier Rd
|Road closure
|Nov. 29 - Dec. 10
|Scio
|Little Lake Dr between Eagle Pointe Dr and Parkland Plaza
|Road closure
|Nov. 15 - Dec. 4 (extended)
|Scio
|Parkland Plaza between Eagle Pointe Dr and Little Lake Dr
|Road closure
|Nov. 20 - Dec. 4
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane, road, and ramp closures
|Roadwork: June - Nov., traffic signal work to follow after
|Ypsilanti
|Nash Ave between Tyler Rd and Service Dr
|Intermittent lane closure
|Nov. 9 - Dec. 4