Chelsea MI
11-26-2021 5:37am

Weekly Road Work, Nov 29 - Dec 5

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Dec. 17
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure Nov. 7 - Dec. 4 (extended)
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure Nov. 7 - Dec. 4 (extended)
Pittsfield Intersection of Ellsworth Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure Nov. 29 - Dec. 10
Salem 7 Mile Rd between Chubb Rd and Napier Rd Road closure Nov. 29 - Dec. 10
Scio Little Lake Dr between Eagle Pointe Dr and Parkland Plaza Road closure Nov. 15 - Dec. 4 (extended)
Scio Parkland Plaza between Eagle Pointe Dr and Little Lake Dr Road closure Nov. 20 - Dec. 4
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane, road, and ramp closures Roadwork: June - Nov., traffic signal work to follow after
Ypsilanti Nash Ave between Tyler Rd and Service Dr Intermittent lane closure Nov. 9 - Dec. 4
