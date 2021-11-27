Photo Gallery: Chelsea Winning Division 4 Football State Championship

What many will call the greatest MHSAA state title game of all time the Chelsea Bulldogs rallied from 28 down to beat Hudsonville Unity Christian 55-52 on a last second field goal by Hunter Shaw.

Several state records were set or tied on the night.

-The 107 points combined by the two teams shattered the old bark of 93.

-Quarterback Lucas Dunn set the state finals record of 6 touchdown passes in a game.

-Wide receiver Lucas Hanifan set a state finals record with five touchdown receptions.

-Hanifan also tied the record with five touchdowns in a game and totalling 30 points in a game.

-Hunter Shaw tied the state record for seven extra points kicked.

-The 28 point comeback by Chelsea is the largest in state finals history

The Bulldogs will be in the MHSAA record books in several other categories as well.

Photos by Mike Williamson