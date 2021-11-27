Chelsea Hockey Opens with Win Over Eastside

Coming off and D3 Final Four appearance last season, the Chelsea hockey team started strong with a 5-1 with over the Eastside Stars in the semifinals of the annual Chelsea Thanksgiving tournament Friday.

Eastside struck first with a with a goal just 2:50 into the game for a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs bounced back with 2:25 left in the period when Keegan McLaughlin wristed a shot into the top of the net to tie it at 1-1 after one period.

Keegan McLaughlin wrists home the first goal of the night for Chelsea

Chelsea made it 2-1 early in the second when Devin McIntyre took a pass after leaving the penalty box and fired a shot on net that was blocked but the rebound came right back to him, and he tapped it home.

Just a few second later Michael Jones slapped one home to make it 3-1 Bulldogs.

Chelsea dominated the second period and made it 4-1 when Keegan Montgomery scored on the power play.

McIntyre would wrap up the scoring with his second of the game to make the final 5-1.

Shane McLaughlin and Jones picked up two assists each for the Bulldogs

Chelsea takes on the Bay City Wolves in the championship game at 5:30pm.

Photos by Mike Williamson



