Chelsea Hockey Opens with Win Over Eastside
Coming off and D3 Final Four appearance last season, the Chelsea hockey team started strong with a 5-1 with over the Eastside Stars in the semifinals of the annual Chelsea Thanksgiving tournament Friday.
Eastside struck first with a with a goal just 2:50 into the game for a 1-0 lead.
The Bulldogs bounced back with 2:25 left in the period when Keegan McLaughlin wristed a shot into the top of the net to tie it at 1-1 after one period.
Chelsea made it 2-1 early in the second when Devin McIntyre took a pass after leaving the penalty box and fired a shot on net that was blocked but the rebound came right back to him, and he tapped it home.
Just a few second later Michael Jones slapped one home to make it 3-1 Bulldogs.
Chelsea dominated the second period and made it 4-1 when Keegan Montgomery scored on the power play.
McIntyre would wrap up the scoring with his second of the game to make the final 5-1.
Shane McLaughlin and Jones picked up two assists each for the Bulldogs
Chelsea takes on the Bay City Wolves in the championship game at 5:30pm.
Photos by Mike Williamson