Two downtown Chelsea businesses are switching spots

There are exciting changes afoot for two of Chelsea’s downtown women-owned small businesses.

Serendipity Books, currently located at 113 West Middle Street, and Copper Crate Mercantile and Unique Rentals, to be found at 108 East Middle Street, are packing everything up and swapping locations.

These businesses made the announcement through a press release on Nov. 29.

“A swap that works to the benefit of two vastly different businesses is a pretty unusual thing,” said Michelle Tuplin, owner of Serendipity Books, “but this move is a positive and exciting step for both of us and we are just thrilled.”

KaTina Blanchard, owner of Copper Crate Mercantile and Unique Rentals added, “We are so fortunate to be a part of a supportive and cooperative business community where individuals really do work together.”

The big move will happen at the end of the year, according to the announcement.

Copper Crate Mercantile and Unique Rentals will close on Dec. 26th and reopen at 113 West Middle Street at the beginning of the new year,

after kitchen renovations.

Serendipity Books will be closed on Jan. 1 and re-open at 108 on East Middle Street on Jan. 15.

“Obviously, we are both big fans of Middle Street,” said Tuplin. “And we couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”

KaTina Blanchard, owner of Copper Crate Mercantile and Unique Rentals. photo courtesy of Copper Crate Mercantile and Unique Rentals