Ballet Chelsea Presents its 24th Annual Production of The Nutcracker

This annual production will be held at the George E. Potter Center in Jackson, Michigan. The performance will feature dazzling scenery, beautiful costume designs, and the colorful characters you adore. Ballet Chelsea's rendition of The Nutcracker is a favorite holiday tradition. 90 Dancers will make Tchaikovsky's score magical with live accompaniment from the Jackson Symphony Orchestra—a true Christmas Treasure.

The Nutcracker is a classical ballet based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's 1816 fairytale, The Nutcracker and The Mouse King. When Marie receives a nutcracker on the Eve of her family's holiday party, her dreams take her on a grand adventure. Follow Marie and her Nutcracker Prince to the wondrous Land of Sweets. Meet the Snow Queen and King, Sugar Plum Fairy and Candy Cane, mischievous rats and brave toy soldiers. It’s a spectacular holiday treat for the entire family!

Be sure to share this sweet treat with your favorite people and celebrate the holiday season with Ballet Chelsea and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra.

Please note the Potter Center is requiring masks be worn during the performances to help keep everyone safe for the Holiday Season.

Photos courtesy of Chris Hilgendorf, Michael Bessom, and Nigel Thompson

Ballet Chelsea relies on the support of its friends, followers, students, and donors to create world-class productions and provide quality adaptive dance and assisted living outreach programs. If anyone is interested in underwriting a portion of production expenses or donating to Ballet Chelsea’s community-driven programs, don't hesitate to contact Jean Delwiche at jean@balletchelsea.org.or visit the website at this link to learn more.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ballet Chelsea’s mission is to build strong individuals through high caliber training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that supports us through arts education and outreach.

The mission of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra Community Music School is to provide music education of the highest quality to persons of all ages in Jackson and the surrounding communities.