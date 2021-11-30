CPD Weekly Report, 11-30-21

Incident #: 21-2214

Location: 100 block of Orchard Street

Date: November 23, 2021

Time: 2:01 pm

INFORMATION: While at the police station an officer took a telephone complaint regarding a debit card fraud that had just been discovered on a business account. The complainant stated that while reviewing the recent bank statements she noticed several recent transactions that appeared out of the ordinary with the normal course of spending. The majority of the purchases were made to an online Cryptocurrency broker. At the time of the report, there was no information on a potential suspect or where the transactions had taken place.