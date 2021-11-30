Free HIV testing event at health department on December 1st, World AIDS Day

In observance of World AIDS Day, the Ingham County Health Department is hosting a community HIV testing event on Wednesday, December 1, 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM., at Forest Community Health Center located at 2316 S. Cedar Street in Lansing.

Free, confidential, and anonymous HIV testing will be available for all Michigan residents. Participants can provide an anonymous name for their appointment and no picture I.D. or insurance is required. This event is walk-in, no appointments necessary.

“All individuals ages 13-64 are encouraged to get tested for HIV/AIDS at least once in their life as part of routine health care,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “’Knowing Your Status’ empowers you to make informed decisions, maintain a healthy life, and prevent HIV transmission.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in eight people living with HIV in the United States do not know that they have the disease. Testing is the only way for someone to know their status and take the necessary steps to stop the spread of the HIV virus. Data shows that approximately 450 people were known to be living with HIV in Ingham County in 2020. As a result of getting tested, 80.4% of those individuals were linked to HIV treatment and care. With early diagnosis and treatment, people who are HIV positive can live long, healthy lives.

The test consists of a finger prick and results are given within 20 minutes. Participants will also have access to a personal consult where they can discuss their risk factors and ways to reduce the risk for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

Everyone tested during the event will receive a $5 or $10 Meijer gift card. For additional information, contact the HIV/STI prevention program at (517) 887-4424.

Founded in 1988 as the first ever global health day, World AIDS Day is an opportunity for communities to unite in the fight against HIV, create awareness and decrease stigma around HIV and AIDS, and to remember those we have loved or lost to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. For more information, visit: www.worldaidsday.org.