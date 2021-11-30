Christmas on the Farm Coming this Weekend

Waterloo Farm Museum wishes to invite you to experience their 26th Annual Christmas on the Farm. Tour the 1880s farmhouse as it is poised to receive holiday visitors, stroll the grounds to view decorated outbuildings, warm your toes by the outdoor fire. Indulge in drinks and baked goods at the bakehouse while musicians, carolers, and storytellers entertain you. Demonstrators will share their crafts. Participate in the silent auction. Concessions will be available.

Visit the Christmas Market to purchase your favorite gift items. Wool socks, candles, crafted ornaments, quilts, pinafores, aprons, pottery, goat milk soaps, lip and hand balms, and wooden toys to name just a few. Everyone appreciates food items such as honey, coffee beans, maple syrup, holiday spice tea blends, and Waterloo Farm’s famous bean soup mix. Wreaths and decor are available for your seasonal decorating. Many gifts are locally sourced from Waterloo area artisans and vendors.

All of this and more Saturday, Dec 4, and Sunday, Dec 5. Hours 10 am to 4 pm