Chelsea Area firefighters and neighboring departments respond to structure fire

There were no injuries, but a fire on November 29th

did leave a Chelsea area home and garage significantly damaged.

In follow up with the Chelsea Area Fire Authority, Captain Colt White, who was the officer on duty at the time, told The Sun Times News that firefighters were dispatched at 2:42 that afternoon to a home at the corner of Steinbach and Trinkle roads in Lima Township for a structure fire.

White said upon arrival it was observed the fire was through the attached garage roof and starting to extend into the upstairs bedroom, which was directly above the garage.

All occupants of the residence were able to self evacuate without any injuries, White said.

Chelsea received mutual aid support from the neighboring fire departments of Dexter, Scio Township, Ann Arbor City, Ann Arbor Township and Pittsfield Township as well as help from HVA and the Michigan State Police.

The Dexter Area Fire Department was the first to arrive at the scene. STN also followed up with DAFD Fire Chief Robert Smith, who said the response was a normal one and it helped the roads were good.

As far as any challenges, Smith said water supply and access can be issues in the rural setting. They needed to respond with tankers that need access to the incident in order to dump water on the fire and then these need to leave to get more. Smith said personal vehicle parking on narrow roads can sometimes impede this effort.

“Fortunately, we never did run out of water,” Smith said.

There were no injuries to any of the firefighters.

White said the cause is still under investigation.