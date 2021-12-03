shopchelseamich: Hometown Shopping at Its Best

Shopping can be as simple and easy as jumping on your phone and checking out the Amazon website, but is “simple and easy” what you want to convey in your gift to someone special in your life?

There’s nothing better than hearing, “Wow, you always put great thought, creativity, and imagination into all your gifts!” So this holiday season, unleash your creative side by thinking outside of the box and make sure those gifts under the tree are special and unique, and reflect how much you care and appreciate the important people in your life. To make this happen, you need to look no further than Chelsea.

If there’s a special little one on your holiday shopping list, think Kitty Face, Culture Creations, or Serendipity Books

- they all have something that is guaranteed to put a smile of delight on your littlest’s faces.

Sometimes you want to think cool. Chelsea Village Flowers offers a selection of incredible floral arrangements. They have lovely fresh flowers, pots to house them, beautiful house plants, and gorgeous holiday arrangements. Bumble’s Dry Goods

has a ton of mainly Michigan-made gifts of the highest craftsmanship - plus, there are a lot of clever & witty gifts for all ages.

If you are into vintage, here you go - the Potting Shed, Moran’s Consignments, The Cottage Rabbit,

and The Find. While you are out and about, you might find something for yourself.

If clothing is on your list, there are several options. You can still find the perfect gifts at great prices at Vogel’s & Foster’s

during their business closing sale. In addition, you will find chic styles and accessories at incredible prices at the Attic Boutique, Moran’s Consignments, and The Find.

Unleash your beautiful with custom-made jewelry at La Jolla Fine Jewelry

- you will find the finest gems crafted into beautiful artistic jewelry. Christmas Decor and gifts, curated by Dana McGrath, owner and Designer of La Maison

are particularly pleasing to the eye. If you have a DIY project on your list - this is the place for Annie Sloan Chalk Paint.

Another local shop with a lot of Merry Christmas is The Garden Mill -- both for inside and outside holiday decor. You will find items ranging from lighted Christmas Music boxes that evoke your strongest childhood memories to birdseed to keep your outdoor feathered friends happy! And, Culture Creations has gifts from local and exotic places that are one-of-a-kind perfect gifts for people of all ages.

Don’t forget to think delicious when you think of gift-buying. A gift card to any of Chelsea’s restaurants could be perfect. You have several to choose from - The award-winning Common Grill offers great American cuisine, and you could pick up a Common Grill cookbook for your special chef; Cleary’s Pub, where you will find authentic food & spirits; Chelsea Alehouse Brewery brings you Michigan beer, cocktails, and wine, along with food from their scratch kitchen; Smokehouse 52 BBQ - Real.Pit.BBQ. smoked to perfection - pick up a couple of their sauces for stocking stuffers everyone will love. Finally, at Zou Zou’s Cafe, you will find breakfast quiches, cinnamon rolls, sandwiches made on homemade focaccia, and coffee drinks filled with holiday spices --- oh so tasty good.

A few more pretty cool places to visit - True North Jerky may be your place if you are looking for a traditional or creative way to celebrate over a meal - and they have great stocking stuffers boasting some of the best jerky in the region. The Ugly Dog Distillery has Michigan-raised, pure-bred handcrafted spirits in many flavors to please everyone’s palate. Next, go to Agricole, where you can make a ‘farm stop’ at your community grocery store. Get a gift card, or peruse their many locally grown and hand-made gifts for your special someone.

Sometimes, the things on a Christmas wish list include finely-crafted furniture like beds, mattresses, and pillows. Your home is your canvas, a reflection of you and your lifestyle. Merkel Furniture and Carpet One have been celebrating Christmas for 92 years.

The Holidays may coincide with time to replace one of your most needed appliances or the time to upgrade to a state-of-the-art ‘Cook Like a Pro’ appliance. Entertain in style and choose from ranges, cook-tops, or wall ovens, gas, or electric from an inventory that includes GE, Samsung, and Wolf, to name a few you will find at Heydlauff’s Appliances.

Speaking about practical but necessary -- What about a new pair of stylish spectacles from Cherry Optometry! Sometimes, you just need an extra pair with added flair.

FarmSudz is highly addicting but also good for you and the environment. Start with their customer favorites - goat milk soap, boobooz magic balm, and flavored lip balm. And, you might want to add one of their new products like olive & shea essential lotion bars or zero-waste shower kits.

#shopchelseamich’s holiday gift guide will help you successfully navigate the upcoming holiday season. To learn more about the #shopchelseamich merchants, go to the website at www.shopchelseamich.com.

A special Thank You to Mykala Mortgage Planning

for being a Local Lender who supports Local Businesses.

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners with entrepreneurial flavor and spirit. Their focus is on keeping the community healthy by providing reasons for people to shop in Chelsea with unique products and services.