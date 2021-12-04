Chelsea MI
12-04-2021 12:29pm

Photo Gallery: Chelsea Competitivve Cheer Wins Grass Lake Invite

The Chelsea comepetitive cheer team opened the season on a high not by winning the Grass Lake Inviational Saturday. 

Photos by Mike Williamson


I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies