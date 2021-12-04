Fourth Quarter Run Lifts Chelsea Past Freeland

A 15-7 fourth quarter run helped break open a close game as the Chelsea girls’ basketball team pulled away to beat Freeland 57-49 in the season opener Friday night.

The Bulldogs led 42-41 early in the fourth when Leila Wells and Megan McCalla took the game over. Wells scored eight points and McCalla seven in the run that pushed the lead out to 12 points 57-45 before Freeland scored the final four points to make the final 57-49.

Chelsea took control of the game early by outscoring Freeland 12-8 in the first quarter with McCalla scoring five and Wells four.

Wells would add five more in the second as the Bulldogs lead grew to 26-18 at the half.

Freeland made a game of it in the third by outscoring the Bulldogs 21-14 to cut the lead to 40-39 and setting up the big fourth quarter for Chelsea.

Wells finished with a team high 25 points, while McCalla chipped in with 15.

Klara Kuebler nailed a pair of triples to finish with six points, while Braiden Scheffler hit a triple and finished with three. Maggie McKale, Caroline Knight, Avery Lay, and Ella Day scored two each.

The Bulldogs are a very young and talented team with a starting five of one junior, three sophomores and a freshman.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Chelsea coach Tony Scheffler as the game honored former long time Freeland coach Tom Zolinski who passed away in 2019.

Scheffler is married to Zolinski’s niece and God-daughter Richelle.

The game was meant to be played last season but was postponed due to Covid restrictions and rescheduled for this year.

Chelsea will return to action Tuesday night when they host Marshall at 7:00pm.