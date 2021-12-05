Chelsea Swim and Dive Ninth a Cereal Bowl Relays

The Chelsea boys’ swim and dive team opened its season with a 9th place finish at the Battle Creek Cereal Bowl Relays Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with 166 points to finish ninth out of 15 teams. Battle Creek Lakeview won the invite with 312 points.

Chelsea was led by the 4th place finish by the 200-back relay team of Easton Hodel, Joel Burke, Gus Wehrly, and Joseph Grudzinski.

The 200-medley relay of Hodel, Misha McElrath, Leland Curanovic, and Jarem Norwood placed sixth.

Stephen Levine, Bram Hartsuff, Joshua Levine, and Curanovic finished 8th in the 200-fly relay.

Ninth-place finishes went to the 200-breast relay team of Mitch Brown, McElrath, Hartsuff, and J. Levine; the 400-medley relay of Owen Critchfield, Brown, Hodel, and Grudzinski, and the 200-free relay of Critchfield, Gavin Ijere, Kai Ziolkowski, and Joshua Hice.

Brennan Bagbey, S. Levine, Norwood, and Grudzinski teamed to place 10th in the 800-free relay and the 5x100 free relay of Gabe Muckle, Wehrly, Bagbey, and Abe Elandt was 11th.

The Bulldogs take part in the Waverly Relays Wednesday.