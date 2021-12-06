Chelsea Schools Post RFP for Summer Remodel
From Chelsea School District Director of Operations
PROJECT: Chelsea School District – Summer 2022
DESCRIPTION: Summer 2022 work Remodeling at North Creek, South Meadows Elementary, and parking lot projects.
CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: Clark Construction Company
PROJECT MANAGER: Ryan Bergler
- PRE-BID CONFERENCE
- A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 4:00 PM Tuesday December 7, 2021, at South Meadows Elementary, 335 Pierce St., Chelsea MI, 48118.
- BID PROPOSAL DUE DATE/LOCATION
- Lump sum sealed proposals will be received at the office of:
- Proposal must be delivered not later than 10:00 AM EST, December 21, 2021.
- Fax proposals shall not be submitted.
- E-mail proposals shall not be submitted
Washington Street Education Center – Building 100
500 Washington St.
Chelsea MI, 48118
- Bids will be opened publicly 10:10 AM EST, December 21, 2021, at Washington Street Education Center – Building 100, 500 Washington St. Chelsea MI, 48118. No immediate decision will be rendered.
-
- All Bidders shall provide a familial disclosure in compliance with MCL 380.1267 and attach this information to the Bid. The Bid shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the owner or any employee of the Bidder and any member of the Board of Education of the School District, or the Superintendent of the school district. The Board of Education of the School District will not consider a Bid that does not include this sworn and notarized statement.
- Chelsea School District Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any and all Bids, either in whole or in part, to waive any informalities or irregularities therein, or to award the contract to other than the Bidder(s) submitting the best financial Bid (low Bidder), in its sole and absolute discretion.
- BID DOCUMENT AVAILABILITY/DEPOSIT
- Bid Documents, drawings and specifications will be available at 3:00pm EST, November 30, 2021, at the following location(s):