2022-23 Call for Art

Chelsea Area Festivals & Events, (CAFE) is issuing a call for art for 2022-23 SculptureWalk Chelsea, an outdoor sculpture exhibition showcased in historic Chelsea, Michigan.

Sixteen works of original art will be accepted, via a juried process, into 2022-2023’s rotation, marking the thirteenth year that the sculptures will be adorning the cityscape.

Selected artists will receive an $850 cash stipend. The sculptures will be placed in highly visible sites; will enjoy a year-long marketing campaign promoting the exhibition and artists; online and walking map brochures are available free to the public; guided docent tours are held throughout the year, and an online audio is available. Sculptures will be available for purchase.

The call is open to regional artists 18 years of age and older, and only original and completed works of art will be accepted. Selected works will be installed late May 2022, and remain in place for the full year of the exhibit.

The application deadline is February 19th, 2022.

Questions about the call for art can be directed to VisualArts@ChelseaFestivals.com, More information and the application can be found on Chelsea Area Festivals & Events’ website.

Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights, the Sounds & Sights Summer Festival, and SculptureWalk are brought to you by the Chelsea Area Festivals & Events, a not-for-profit organization in Chelsea, Michigan. The festivals are funded through sponsorships and donations. Events draw thousands of visitors each year and would not be possible without the support of local businesses, non-profits, and many, many volunteers in the community.