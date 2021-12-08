For These Students the Future is Now

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

First and second graders from Dexter’s Anchor and Beacon elementary schools completed their final robotic projects for the First Lego League Explore program.

“This is the elementary-aged version of the robotics club,” explains Betsy Finn, who helped with the event. “The kids had a blast learning how to program motors, lights, and color sensors.”

A Lego ship was conceptualized and programmed as a sorting ship from air deliveries.

First Lego League (FLL) is a hands-on approach to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) learning for children ages 4-16 using fun, exciting projects and events. The aim is for participating students to gain real-world problem-solving experiences through a supervised robotics program. The teamwork aspect encourages cooperation and introduces students to the concepts that will help build a better future.

Note the laptop the students used in programming their machinery.

For their final project, the kids worked in teams of six to create a unique build. One team conceptualized a package sorting boat that received deliveries from airplanes. If we could get the students to build them big enough, it might help with this supply chain thing.

The students were to present their robotic projects in Canton. But that was canceled due to that-which-we-don’t-like-to-mention. The students were able, however, to remotely present.

The young engineers with their completed project which they built in the Anchor/Beacon shared workspace designed for projects beyond the classroom.

A big shout-out goes to the Dexter High School 3D/CAD students who, in the lack of metal medals being handed out, quickly designed and created some wooden awards for the students to keep as a memento of their robotic endeavors.

Photos: Betsy Finn