St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Earns Top Teaching Hospital Award

Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, a joint venture hospital between Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and the University of Michigan Health, was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers recognized as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.

“This recognition underscores our team's commitment to maintaining a safe, caring environment inside the hospital, both now and for future generations of patients," said Nancy Graebner-Sundling, president of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. "I can't say enough about the commitment and compassion demonstrated by our care teams. They are doing the work, protecting our patients, and making an impact in the lives of individuals and their families."

Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, St. Joe's Chelsea received a Top Teaching distinction. A total of 149 top hospitals nationwide were selected as Top Hospitals, including:

• 8 Top Children’s

• 46 Top General

• 23 Top Rural

• 72 Top Teaching

Two other Trinity Health Michigan hospitals, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, also received Top Teaching distinction.

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication and other errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.