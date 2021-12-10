Fast Start Lifts Bulldogs to Rout in Opener

It was a near perfect start to the 2021/22 season for the Chelsea boys’ basketball team Tuesday night as the Bulldogs scored 30 first quarter points on their way to a 72-32 rout of Trenton.

Powered by Joey Cabana’s 16-point first quarter explosion gave the Bulldogs an early lead that they would never relinquish as they jumped out to a 30-6 lead after one.

Cabana was on fire in the opening period, hitting four triples in the quarter and finished with a team high 21 points.

Matt Blanton and Carter Alexander scored five points each as the Bulldogs pushed their lead to 46-17 at the half.

The Chelsea defense continued to lockdown on Trenton in the third by holding the Trojans to just five and the lead grew to 64-22 after three.

Blanton would finish with 11 points and Alexander nine.

Lucas Hanifan chipped in with five points in the big first quarter and finished with nine for Chelsea. Jake Stephens added six points, Drew Blanton four, Ben Strzyzewski three, Caden Knight, Matt Giertzen, and Jayden Woody two each.

The Bulldogs game at the Wayne Memorial Showcase scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. Chelsea will return to action Saturday, December 18 when they participate in the Champions of Character Shootout at Grace College.