Chelsea Wrestlers Open with Pair of Wins

The Chelsea wrestling team opened its season with a home quad Thursday night and came away with a pair of wins. The Bulldogs took down Jonesville 52-39 and Ida 66-18.

Lucas Racine (125), Massino Culgliari (145) and Elijah Ratliff (152) each picked up a pair of wins to lead the Bulldogs.

Jonas Norwood (119) earned a tech fall and a pin for Chelsea.

Collin Tailford (215), Evan Muckler (103), and Daniel Garza (140) each picked up a pin and Kamren Chapman (112) won by tech fall against Jonesville.

The Bulldogs will compete in the Northville Invitational Saturday.

Photos by Mike Williamson