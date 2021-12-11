12-11-2021 8:16am
Chelsea Wrestlers Open with Pair of Wins
The Chelsea wrestling team opened its season with a home quad Thursday night and came away with a pair of wins. The Bulldogs took down Jonesville 52-39 and Ida 66-18.
Lucas Racine (125), Massino Culgliari (145) and Elijah Ratliff (152) each picked up a pair of wins to lead the Bulldogs.
Jonas Norwood (119) earned a tech fall and a pin for Chelsea.
Collin Tailford (215), Evan Muckler (103), and Daniel Garza (140) each picked up a pin and Kamren Chapman (112) won by tech fall against Jonesville.
The Bulldogs will compete in the Northville Invitational Saturday.
Photos by Mike Williamson