Bulldogs Fall to Marshall in Home Opener

A fourth quarter surge by Marshall handed the Chelsea girls’ basketball team a 56-52 loss in the home opener Tuesday night.

Marshall outscored the Bulldogs 18-15 in the fourth including seven of ten shooting from the free throw line in the final period to seal the win.

Leila Wells and Megan McCalla scored seven points each in the first quarter as the Bulldogs took an early 14-10 lead after one.

The Redhawks would get hot beyond the arch in the second by hitting three triples and battled back to tie the game at 25 at the half.

Wells hit a pair of triples in the third to give Chelsea the lead, but once again Marshall hit a big triple to take a 38-37 lead after three.

The Bulldogs tried to fight back in the fourth, but the Redhawks knocked down a much-needed triple and hit seven from the charity stripe to build a seven-point lead in the final minutes to hold off Chelsea for the win.

The Bulldogs had just four players score on the night with Wells finishing with a team high 29 points including five triples.

Megan McCalla added 15 points, while Avery Lay chipped in with six and Caroline Knight two.

The Bulldogs game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. It was supposed to be against the defending Division 2 state champion Portland. Chelsea will return to action December 29 at the Carleton Airport Holiday Showcase against Riverview.

Photos by Mike Williamson