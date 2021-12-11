Chelsea Culver’s Cuts Ribbon in Preparation for Opening

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The new Chelsea Culver’s held its ribbon-cutting open house on Saturday, December 11.

The event was to introduce the new restaurant to members of the Chelsea community. Culver’s will open to the public on Monday, December 13, and there is excitement in the air on both sides of the counter.

“We have been very blessed in many different ways,” said Jerry Olinik, principal owner to the assembled guests. “Certainly, working with the community of Chelsea has been a big part of that. We’re thankful and appreciate this town. We’re looking forward to unlocking the doors Monday!”

Guests were treated to a freshly cooked free lunch. Photo: Doug Marrin

The Chelsea location is Jerry’s third Culver’s restaurant. The first two are located in Allen Park and Taylor. The Chelsea location is the former Big Boy Restaurant site across from Lloyd Bridges Traveland. Except for a few minor last-minute details, the new restaurant is ready to go.

“I just want to add that the crew has been working very hard getting ready to open the store,” said Sean Carelton, Jerry’s partner in the venture. “We are very excited to open up to the public.”

The guests attending the open house are excited too.

“Culver’s is my daughter’s favorite place to eat,” said one guest. “When we travel, it’s the only place she wants to stop. And now, we’ve got one right here.”

Culver’s is best known for its ButterBurgers and frozen custard. Butter burgers are hamburgers topped with butter, either directly on the patty or on the bun, which is how Culver’s does it.

One of Culver’s business practices is to serve fresh beef, never frozen. Plus, the food is not made until you order it, which is why you’re given a number and your order is brought out when cooked. The frozen custard is made in small batches with a quick expiration to keep it fresh. Even Culver’s fish is a proprietary cut from a supplier exclusive to the restaurant chain. These best practices are not lost on the public.

Holiday music was performed by CHS string quartet. Photo: Doug Marrin.

“Culver’s is a step up from other fast-food restaurants,” said another guest. “Maybe it is closer to a fast-casual restaurant where food is served quickly but fresh.”

Open house guests were treated to a free lunch. Tours of the new facility were being conducted for those wanting a glimpse at operations behind the counter.

Culver’s mission is to do business in Chelsea and be an integral part of the community. Before opening, Jerry and Sean have sponsored and participated in many Chelsea area events. The duo have a scholarship program they will be implementing. Culver’s also helps local groups fundraise by donating a portion of an evening’s sales. At the ribbon-cutting, they made a donation to FIA.

The new Culver's was constructed using the exterior framework of the old Big Boy. The exterior may look a little familiar, but the inside has a whole new look. Photo: Drew Saunders.

“Thank you very much for inviting and bringing us here to Chelsea,” said Jeff Holden, Community Relations Director for Culvers. “We’ve actually been here a while. We’ve been a member of the Chamber since February.”

Chelsea’s new Culver’s will open Monday, December 13 at 10:00 am. The crew is new, but they’ve trained hard. Be patient, be kind, and enjoy some delicious food.