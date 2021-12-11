Dexter Clips Pioneer in OT Thriller

After a slow start the Dexter basketball team got things going and took down Ann Arbor Pioneer 55-51 in overtime in the season opener Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts could not by a basket to start the game Friday night as Pioneer jumped out to an early 12-2 lead forcing a Dexter timeout with 3:06 left in the first.

Baskets by Cal Bavineau and Ty Rychener helped cut the Pioneer lead to 14-6 at the end of the first.

Dexter would start to pick away at the lead with triples by Rychener, Evan Haroldson, and Andrew Gersh to cut the lead to two, but Pioneer closed the half with a 5-0 run to take a 26-19 lead into the break.

The Dreadnaughts came out firing in the third with a 9-0 run to start the half and take their first lead of the game at 28-26 with six minutes left in the quarter.

Pioneer would answer but the Dreads held on to a 38-36 lead after three.

A 7-0 run by Pioneer gave them a 43-38 lead with 5:30 left.

The Dreadnaughts battled back and trailed 46-44 with 50.8 left when Pioneer was called for an offensive foul. Haroldson would hit a short jumper to tie the game at 46 with 30 seconds left.

Pioneer would hold for one shot, but the ball rolled off the rim at the buzzer and sent the game into overtime.

Neither team could find the basket early in the overtime period and it was tied at 49 when Bavineau hit Rychener underneath the basket and laid it in and was fouled. Rychener sank the free throw to put the Dreadnaughts up 52-49 with a minute left.

Dexter would seal the win by hitting three free throws in the final 30 seconds to earn the 55-41 win.

“It was a battle tonight,” Coach Jason Rushton said. “I felt like we played from behind all night long, so a lot of credit to Pioneer and their toughness defensively.”

Bavineau had a big night with 19 points and four assists. He was also a force on defense with three steals and forcing several turnovers with his tenacious full court pressure defense.

Rychener finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Haroldson returned from being sick and collected 10 points and four rebounds, while Brennan Parachek added seven points, a team high 11 rebounds, and four blocks. Andrew Gersh chipped in with five points.

“It feels great to start out 1-0 on the season and in the SEC Red, but we know we have some things to clean up and a lot of work to do!” Rushton said.

Photos by Mike Williamson



