Chelsea Swim and Dive Ninth at Waverly Relays

Photo provided by Wendy Hodel

A shorthanded Chelsea boys’ swim and dive team placed ninth out of 12 teams at the Howard Comstock Waverly Relays Wednesday, December 8.

The Bulldogs finished with 74 points in the meet won by Okemos with 226.

Chelsea was led by the 5th place finish of the 400-medley relay team of Joseph Grudzinski, Mitch Brown, Joshua Levine, and Jarem Norwood; and the 5th place finish of the 200-breast relay of Brown, Grudzinski, Misha McElrath, and Norwood.

The 200-medley relay team of Grudzinski, Brown, Levine, and Florian Ziolkowski placed 7th, and the 200 free relay team of Joshua Hice, Gabe Muckle, Bruno Panvini-Aveline, and Ziolkowski 9th.

Tenth place finishes went to the 400 free relay team of Muckle, McElrath, Norwood, and Ziolkowski, and the 500 free relay team of Hice, Panvini-Aveline, Levine, and McElrath.