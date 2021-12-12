Chelsea Hockey has Big Week

The Chelsea hockey team snapped a three-game losing streak by going 2-0-1 overall to improve to 3-3-1 overall on the season.

After being shutout in its previous two contests, the Bulldogs exploded for eight goals and snapped the losing streak with an 8-4 win over Lenawee United Wednesday night.

Goals by Owen McCulloch and Gavin James gave the Bulldogs a quick 2-0 lead, but Lenawee answered with three straight goals to take a 3-2 lead after one period.

The Bulldogs would retake the lead with goals by Drew Sherwood and Brandon Davila for a 4-3 lead after two period.

Chelsea would explode for four goals in the third to pull away from Lenawee.

Devin McIntyre scored a pair of goals in the third, while Davila scored his second of the game and Keegan Montgomery found the net to make the final 8-4.

McIntyre collected four assists to go with his two goals, while Montgomery added three assists. Keegan McLaughlin and Sherwood had two assists each, while Davila, Michael Jones, and Colton King had one assist each.

The Bulldogs traveled to Gaylord for the D3 Showcase and opened with a 4-2 win over Midland Dow Friday.

First period goals by Montgomery and McIntyre gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Dow would score late in the period to make it 2-1.

After a scoreless second, McGlaughlin scored on the powerplay to make it 3-1.

Dow score with 8:30 left to cut the lead to 3-2, but McIntyre scored shorthanded with just over five minutes remaining to make it 4-2.

McIntyre and Davila had two assists each, while Jones added one.

Byron Bayer was stellar in net for the Bulldogs, stopping 45 shots as Dow outshot Chelsea 47-16 in the game.

The Bulldogs then battled to a 2-2 tie with Gaylord Saturday night.

Gaylord took a 1-0 lead after one, but Montgomery tied the game early in the second.

McIntyre put the Bulldogs on top early in the third, but Gaylord tied it with eight minutes left and it would end that way. Davila, McIntyre, and McLaughlin collected assists. Bayer stopped 22 shots in net for Chelsea.