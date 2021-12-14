CPD Weekly Report 12-14-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-2338

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr

Date: December 8, 2021

Time: 4:45 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched back to the station to take a report by phone regarding a stolen license plate off of a vehicle. The complainant stated that sometime between December 3rd at approximately 12:00 pm and December 4th at approximately 12:00 pm the vehicle had been parked in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive and was left unattended for that time period.

On December 8th the vehicle was found to be missing the license plate off of the vehicle but the retaining screws for the plate were still attached to the car. The complainant stated that the most likely time the theft was believed to have occurred is while it was parked and unattended in Chelsea. The license plate was entered into the computer as being stolen.

#####

Incident #:21-2354

Location: 6000 block of Werkner Rd

Date: December 10, 2021

Time: 10:59 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 6000 block of Werkner Road for the report of a domestic assault complaint between two brothers. Upon arrival, the officers met with the suspect, a 22-year-old Chelsea man out in front of the residence. The victim had reportedly left the scene and went to the hospital to be treated for injuries that resulted from being sprayed in the face with pepper spray. The suspect stated that he had gotten into an argument with his brother regarding money that he believed was owed to him and during the argument, the suspect stated that he felt in fear for his safety so he deployed the pepper spray from a pepper spray gun (an item that looks similar to an airsoft gun but has the capability of spraying pepper spray) into the face of his brother.

The officers made contact with the victim at the hospital and he stated that his brother was intoxicated and got upset with several members of the household and threw his sister's cell phone across the room. The victim stated that he said something to his brother but couldn’t remember what. This upset his brother and he pulled the pepper spray gun out and shot it at the victim in the face. The victim stated that at first, he had thought he had been shot with an airsoft gun but quickly realized it was pepper spray. The case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review for potential criminal charges.