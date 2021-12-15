UMRC & Porter Hills Announces Retirement of COO, Lori Potter

From UMRC

United Methodist Retirement Communities (UMRC) & Porter Hills recently announced the retirement of its chief operating officer, Lori Potter, effective December 31, 2021.

Potter has more than three decades of experience in senior living, the last thirteen years at UMRC & Porter Hills. Along with her strong background as a licensed practical nurse and licensed nursing home administrator, Potter also has degrees in management and organizational development and public administration with a healthcare emphasis, which have combined to make her a successful chief operating officer, according to UMRC & Porter Hills president and CEO, Steve Fetyko.

“During her tenure, the organization has experienced incredible growth while maintaining a firm commitment to quality in all it does,” said Fetyko. “Lori has played a key role in launching three of UMRC & Porter Hills’ PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) programs, serving approximately 1,000 older adults across the state; facilitating the addition of The Cedars of Dexter independent living community and The Thome Rivertown Neighborhood in Detroit which provides affordable assisted living for older adults of limited means; and extending Home Health services from the west side of the state to the east. Lori’s leadership was also invaluable in the affiliation of UMRC and Porter Hills. Lori serves on each of UMRC & Porter Hills’ PACE Boards and Emmanuel Hospice Board. Her presence and knowledge is key to the successful strategy of these programs.”

Recently, Potter was honored as a Life Member of LeadingAge Michigan in recognition of her achievements in the senior living industry. Fetyko added, “I can’t thank Lori enough for her dedication and expert service. Lori has left an indelible and positive impact on UMRC & Porter Hills.”

Potter’s role at UMRC & Porter Hills will be split between the organization’s residential operations and its home and community based services to provide more focus for each area.

Nicole Maag, who has served as vice president of operations for UMRC & Porter Hills since 2018 and in other roles at Porter Hills since 2010, will be chief of residential services effective January 1, 2022. A registered nurse with 18 years of experience caring for older adults, Maag will oversee all 15 residential communities for UMRC & Porter Hills across lower Michigan. These include independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation, and memory care.

Luke Reynolds, currently serving the organization as executive director of LifeCircles PACE, with locations in Muskegon and Holland, has accepted the position of chief of home and community based services for UMRC & Porter Hills. Reynolds has served vulnerable populations for over 25 years and at LifeCircles PACE for the past decade. He is also the president of the PACE Association of Michigan Board of Directors. In his new role, Reynolds will lead and support UMRC & Porter Hills’ home and community based services, including PACE and Home Health.

“We are blessed to have such depth of talent among our leadership team members,” said Fetyko. “I am confident in the abilities of Nicole and Luke as they take on their new strategic roles. As we strive to ensure all people we serve are empowered to age well, I believe we have a solid plan for moving forward. I look forward to all the future holds for UMRC & Porter Hills under this new structure.”

To learn more about UMRC & Porter Hills, visit our website at umrcph.com