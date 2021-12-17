CAFE is Looking for a New Director

CAFE Accepting Applications for Executive Director

Chelsea Area Festivals & Events (CAFE) is a not-for-profit arts organization that coordinates open-air events for music, dance, comedy, art, and family entertainment in Chelsea, is currently accepting applications for our Executive Director position. The Executive Director is the chief administrative officer of CAFE and provides leadership to enable CAFE to achieve its goals for artistic success, financial stability, and community engagement. Our annual events include Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights, the Sounds & Sights Festival and SculptureWalk Chelsea

If you have a passion for promoting quality performing and visual arts and have an eagerness to become an engaged and visible presence in the Chelsea community, please consider making an application for this position. A detailed job description is located on the Chelsea Area Festivals & Events website.