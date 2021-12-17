CAHS Kicks Off the 2022 Building Legacy Fund

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Chelsea Area Historical Society (CAHS) has announced the start of its 2022 CAHS Building Legacy Fund.

The new fundraising campaign will help the Historical Society stay ahead of the march of time with needed repairs to the CAHS Museum.

The group has set a goal of $20,000 to pay for an exterior paint job, a punch list of exterior repairs, and a new hot water heater.

Fundraising for the Building Legacy Fund will continue past 2022 for future needs on the horizon such as a new furnace and new roof.

To donate, visit the CAHS website at chelseahistory.org. You can choose between a General Donation or a Building Legacy Donation.

CAHS is a 501c3. All donations qualify as tax-deducible.

Photo: Doug Marrin